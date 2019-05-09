CLARKSBURG (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash that also injured a 1-year-old child near Clarksburg Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South River Road and left the vehicle partially under water.
California Highway Patrol says officers found the driver – now identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Fairfield resident Emilio Villagomez Rivera – had been ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
There were two passengers in the car, 24-year-old Amanda R. Caldera and a 1-year-old child. The toddler was also ejected during the crash and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
CHP says it’s unclear if the toddler’s car seat was installed correctly, or of it was properly secured.
Caldera, who was buckled up, suffered moderate injuries.
Investigators are looking into the possibility drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Officers have not commented on the toddler’s current condition.