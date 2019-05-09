Filed Under:Auburn News, colusa, diesel the donkey, Judge Davis Trail, pet donkey, wilson valley


CLEARLAKE OAKS (CBS13) — A donkey missing since late April has been spotted, thanks to a game camera.

Diesel the donkey ran away from his human family while trail-hiking in part of the Cache Creek Wilderness back on April 20th.

ALSO: Search On For Missing Pet Donkey

Despite several searches, no one has seen Diesel since.

It’s the update we’ve all been waiting for, the pet donkey is alive!

Until early Thursday morning, that is!

The still was taken near the Judge Davis Trailhead, which is owners are taking as great news.

We’ll keep you updated on the search for Diesel when as get more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s