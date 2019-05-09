Comments
CLEARLAKE OAKS (CBS13) — A donkey missing since late April has been spotted, thanks to a game camera.
Diesel the donkey ran away from his human family while trail-hiking in part of the Cache Creek Wilderness back on April 20th.
Despite several searches, no one has seen Diesel since.
Until early Thursday morning, that is!
The still was taken near the Judge Davis Trailhead, which is owners are taking as great news.
We’ll keep you updated on the search for Diesel when as get more information.