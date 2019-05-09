



– There’s a growing threat to the levees that protect the surrounding areas from flooding and as it turns out, the city isn’t doing much to stop it.

“This is public infrastructure and needs to be preserved,” said Tim Kerr, general manager for the American River Flood Control while inspecting the levee damage.

Sometimes erosion can be caused by fallen trees or rodents, but now they’re finding faults intentionally caused by homeless people carving out campsites.

“About 14 inches. That’s not good,” he said as he measured a deep trench along the levee. “And about 16 to 17 feet long.”

He said homeless dug out the levee to flatten the ground for their tents.

“It took somebody a lot of time to do this excavation,” Kerr said.”Something like this needs to be repaired immediately.”

He said his engineers find about two new trenches a month. The danger comes during flood season when fast-moving water nears the top of a 22-foot tall levee.

“It can get into an exposed cut like this and there’s no sod covering to armor the surface of the soil,” he showed.

Homeowners are concerned.

“If the levees go, my house would probably be underwater,” said Scott Garrison.

He’s one of the 100,000 people protected from flooding by these levees and contacted CBS13 with his concerns.

“I noticed this gentleman out there carving into the side of the levee to pitch his tent,” he said.

Making matters worse, these holes are hard to spot.

“We aren’t able to do our visual inspections because there’s so much debris,” said Kevin King, general manager for Reclamation District 1000. “There may be things going on underneath the tarps and tents that are covered up that we just can’t monitor.”

For example, there’s a large encampment along steelhead creek near Northgate Boulevard. Inspectors found a trench four-feet deep carved into the slope of the levee

Levee districts have no authority to move homeless, so it’s up to the police to clear out the camps. We asked the Sacramento Police Department why its officers aren’t removing these people out of that area so that those holes can be fixed and that people’s safety can be at the forefront.

“Well we can’t tell them where to move,” said Officer Marcus Basquez.

A federal court ruling recently made enforcing the city’s anti-camping ordinance difficult because there’s currently not enough shelter space to house homeless.

“It’s a problem throughout the entire state and we are doing our best to offer services to them,” he said.

“It’s like wow, doesn’t the city care to do something about it,” Garrison said.

That’s the question we’ve been trying to ask city leaders, but neither the mayor nor the council members who represent Natomas, which this very levee protects, were available for comment.

So, for now, levee districts are trying to quickly patch up these problems as they’re unearthed before the damage causes a catastrophe.

“There’s a lot at stake here in Sacramento,” Kerr said.

Friday, reclamation district leaders will be meeting to discuss requesting immediate assistance from police to clear the camps. They also want to look at new strategies to address unauthorized encampments.