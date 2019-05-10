NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – On September 11, 1988 the 49er Fire started in Nevada County and quickly became the third most destructive fire in state history; now, it’s not even in the top 20.
The fire started at approximately 9:05 am and ultimately burned 33,700 acres, for a total of 53 square miles. An estimated 4,000-4,500 homes were within the fire perimeter.
- 312 Total Structures
- 148 Homes
- 89 Vehicles
Many of the homes destroyed (80%) did not have adequate defensible space.
Swipe Below to See Images of the 49er Fire
Approximately 3,200 firefighters worked for more than a month to contain the 49er Fire.
- 285 Engines
- 65 Dozers
- 76 Hand Crews
- 12 Air Tankers
- 8 Helicopters
According to FireSafe Council Nevada County, the suppression costs were estimated at $7.5 million and the total losses were estimated at $22.7 million.
Seven of the 10 most destructive fires in California history have occurred since 2015. Friday at 10, CBS13 is Getting Answers- can California do more to protect homes from wildfire flames and embers? Do building codes go far enough? And is there anything YOU can do to protect your home?