NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – On September 11, 1988 the 49er Fire started in Nevada County and quickly became the third most destructive fire in state history; now, it’s not even in the top 20.

The fire started at approximately 9:05 am and ultimately burned 33,700 acres, for a total of 53 square miles. An estimated 4,000-4,500 homes were within the fire perimeter.

  • 312 Total Structures
  • 148 Homes
  • 89 Vehicles

Many of the homes destroyed (80%) did not have adequate defensible space.

Swipe Below to See Images of the 49er Fire

Approximately 3,200 firefighters worked for more than a month to contain the 49er Fire.

  • 285 Engines
  • 65 Dozers
  • 76 Hand Crews
  • 12 Air Tankers
  • 8 Helicopters

According to FireSafe Council Nevada County, the suppression costs were estimated at $7.5 million and the total losses were estimated at $22.7 million.

Seven of the 10 most destructive fires in California history have occurred since 2015. Friday at 10, CBS13 is Getting Answers- can California do more to protect homes from wildfire flames and embers? Do building codes go far enough? And is there anything YOU can do to protect your home? 

