FOLSOM (CBS13) — A nearly four-month-long investigation into a stabbing in Folsom has landed two men behind bars.
Police say 50-year-old Jon Royston and 49-year-old Jerry Hayes stabbed a man early in the morning on January 19 on Riley Street.
Detectives used surveillance video, witness statements, and cell phone photos to identify the suspects.
The victim in the case made a full recovery.
Royston and Hayes are now facing charges of attempted murder.