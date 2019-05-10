TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re learning more about a wild police chase and standoff that happened in midtown Sacramento Thursday night.

Police say just after 9 p.m 41-year-old Marc Austin threatened to kill several people on the 1200 block of C Street.

When they arrived on the scene to investigate, they say Austin crashed his truck into a police cruiser and attempted to drive away.

Officers followed Austin, using a pit maneuver to stop his truck near the intersection of 19th and D Streets.

But police say Austin refused to exit his vehicle.

After a nearly two-hour standoff, officers say they used less than lethal weapons to apprehend Austin.

He is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, threats to commit a crime, felony evading, and resisting arrest.

