BREAKING:Woodland High is on lockdown as police investigate a shooting threat
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California wildfire season

FORESTHILL (CBS13) – Several agencies are helping battle a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest.

The fire, dubbed the Sugar Fire, is near the Sugar Pine Reservoir and about 7.5 miles northeast of Foresthill. The area is frequented by campers and off-roaders.

According to the US Forest Service, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the wildfire has burned 25 acres.

Both the Forest Service and Cal Fire are helping fight the fire. Ground crews and air units are responding to the scene.

No evacuations have been ordered at this point. California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are monitoring just in case.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s