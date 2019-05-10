Comments
FORESTHILL (CBS13) – Several agencies are helping battle a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest.
The fire, dubbed the Sugar Fire, is near the Sugar Pine Reservoir and about 7.5 miles northeast of Foresthill. The area is frequented by campers and off-roaders.
According to the US Forest Service, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the wildfire has burned 25 acres.
Both the Forest Service and Cal Fire are helping fight the fire. Ground crews and air units are responding to the scene.
No evacuations have been ordered at this point. California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are monitoring just in case.