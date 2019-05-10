YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A couple is under arrest after they allegedly caused a big, violent scene at a motel near Yuba City.

The incident happened late Tuesday night at the Lexington Inn.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. At the scene, deputies found that a man, Raymond Gonzales, had a gunshot wound to his leg.

As deputies soon learned, another man had shot Gonzales in self-defense.

Gonzales and a woman were allegedly causing a disturbance at the motel. Gonzales was reportedly seen choking a woman, prompting the other man to get a gun from his room and confront him.

The man told Gonzales he needed to stop because there were children in the area. However, this confrontation led to Gonzales pulling out his own weapon and opening fire. The other man shot back, hitting Gonzales in the leg.

Gonzales was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento to be treated. He has since been released and was arrested by Sutter County deputies.

Deputies say the woman who Gonzales was allegedly choking was his girlfriend, Alexandrea Fernandez. She left the scene when the gunshots started – leaving her five small children behind for an extended period. She was also arrested and is now facing charges of child endangerment, drunk in public and resisting an officer.

Gonzales is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and being a felon in possession of a firearm.