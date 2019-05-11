TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
The driver was identified as David Cortez, 19, of Galt. He was transported to Sacramento Main Jail and booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, carrying an unregistered firearm within a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.


GALT (CBS13) — Police in Galt say they stopped a vehicle for an expired registration Thursday night and ended up making a drug and gun arrest. David Cortez, 19

This happened near Highway 99.

Police say they pulled over 19-year-old David Cortez, and while searching his car found an unregistered firearm, pills, and marijuana.

He was transported to Sacramento Main Jail and booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, carrying an unregistered firearm within a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

