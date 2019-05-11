



— For the entire month of May, Habitat for Humanity is hosting women builds.

Piles of dirt are changing the landscape of Discovery Preschool in West Sacramento.

“Putting in new picnic tables and a shade structure at Sam Combs park as well as some projects at Discovery Preschool that include building playhouses for the children,” says Laine Himmelmann, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

In a sea of pink, it’s a majority of women who are out here doing all the heavy lifting.

“A month-long build event where we bring together women from all across the community from all different backgrounds and industries to roll up their sleeves to work on community projects,” says Himmelmann.

The women are happy to help, many of them learning on the job.

This year, more than 400 women are participating in women builds.

“We get the joy of knowing our community is more beautiful than ever thanks to the volunteer hours of people who really care about children in our community,” says Quirina Orozco, Mayor Pro Tem, West Sacramento.

Motivating women to pick up a hammer and nail.

Himmelmann adds, “Empower women to do something really tangible for the community.”

There are still spots available this month to sign up for women builds.

So far, they have raised $74,000 for Habitat.