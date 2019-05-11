TOUR OF CALIFORNIA:See the Sacramento and Yolo county road closures scheduled for Stage 1 of the Tour this weekend.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arrest, Homicide, Oakdale, Turlock
The California Highway Patrol also arrested Williams for the additional charges of driving under the influence, possession of a concealed loaded firearm and resisting arrest.


OAKDALE (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found on the side of the ride just outside of Oakdale early Saturday morning was killed.

A couple of hours later, CHP says a man crashed his car on Highway 99 in Turlock.

ALSO: CHP: 1 Dead In 5-Vehicle Crash On Highway 12 In Fairfield

Officers report there was a crime scene inside the vehicle and tied it to the homicide in Oakdale.

Scott Williams, 21, of Riverbank, is now behind bars for homicide, driving under the influence, possession of a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s