OAKDALE (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found on the side of the ride just outside of Oakdale early Saturday morning was killed.
The California Highway Patrol also arrested Williams for the additional charges of driving under the influence, possession of a concealed loaded firearm and resisting arrest.
A couple of hours later, CHP says a man crashed his car on Highway 99 in Turlock.
Officers report there was a crime scene inside the vehicle and tied it to the homicide in Oakdale.
Scott Williams, 21, of Riverbank, is now behind bars for homicide, driving under the influence, possession of a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.