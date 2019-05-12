Comments
RIO LINDA (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says a bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Rio Linda Sunday night.
This was on Elkhorn Boulevard near Cherry Lane.
Officers say the vehicle had the right of way and the bicycle entered the street from a trail.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says.