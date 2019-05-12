Filed Under:bicyclist, Crash, fatal, Rio Linda


RIO LINDA (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says a bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Rio Linda Sunday night.

This was on Elkhorn Boulevard near Cherry Lane.

ALSO: Man Charged In Rio Linda Fatal DUI Makes First Court Appearance

Officers say the vehicle had the right of way and the bicycle entered the street from a trail.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s