FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Crews have fully contained Sugar Fire.
The fire burned 66 acres and its cause is still under investigation.
Sugar Fire FINAL UPDATE. The Sugar Fire is 100% contained. Loop Two, an OHV trail, will remain effectively closed due to effects of the Sugar Fire. Closure signage is on site pic.twitter.com/yCxvjGGktW
— USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) May 12, 2019