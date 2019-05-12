BREAKINGHighway 50 Closed
Filed Under:Fire, sugar fire, wildfire foresthill

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Crews have fully contained Sugar Fire.

The fire burned 66 acres and its cause is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s