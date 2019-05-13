SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is in custody after a high-speed chase that crossed multiple freeways in the Sacramento area on Sunday.

It all started Sunday afternoon with a 911 call about a man with a gun threatening to harm himself.

When officers responded, the man took off in a red Mustang and a high-speed chase began. Eventually, he crashed into a guardrail on Highway 50 at Watt Avenue and barricaded himself in the car.

Keelo Gordon says she is the suspect’s mother-in-law. She said she was shocked to learn of the situation.

“It really shocked me, so I prayed all the way down here,” Gordon said. “I didn’t know anything bad to be wrong with him. He’s always been a nice kid.”

Traffic was backed up for hours on the highway as officers worked to end the situation peacefully.

“Our negotiators did a great job developing a rapport with him and, after couple hours, [the] suspect did eventually surrender,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspect, a convicted felon, is now charged with evading police and possession of a firearm.

His name has not been released by authorities at this point.