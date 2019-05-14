  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Gavin Newsom, Obamacare

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a statewide tour to promote his health care proposals, which include requiring everyone to purchase health insurance and offering subsidies to families of four with incomes as high as $150,000 a year.

Newsom’s proposals would make California the first state in the country to help people who earn up to 600% of the federal poverty level. People could get about $100 a month to help pay their health insurance premiums.

The Democratic governor wants to pay for it by making it a law that everyone has to buy health insurance or pay a penalty. The state would use the penalty money to offer the new subsidies.

Newsom discussed the proposal with small business owners in Sacramento on Tuesday.

