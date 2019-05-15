



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new study from a car research website reveals which vehicles see the most deadly crashes.

iSeeCars.com released their study of Cars with the Most Frequent Occupant Fatalities in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area on Wednesday. Researchers say deadly crashes are more likely to happen in some cars, according to their numbers.

The study looked at data from fatal accidents across the country.

Researchers say subcompact cars and sports cars are the most represented in fatal accident rates.

Specifically, one model topped the list in Sacramento: the Dodge Challenger. It had more than double the fatal accident rate than the next vehicle on the list.

Nationally, the Mitsubishi Mirage and Chevrolet Corvette ranked 1 and 2.

The following gallery lists the deadliest cars in Sacramento in ascending fatality rate per billion vehicle miles (swipe to view):