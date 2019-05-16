Filed Under:chain controls, sierra weather, snow, tahoe, Truckee, weather


TRUCKEE (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says chain controls are in effect in the Sierra.

Currently, those chain controls are:

  • I-80 is R2 Nyack to Donner Lake Rd. In both directions
  • SR-89 is R2 Pickett’s to US-50
  • SR-88 is R2 Mtn Meadows to Kirkwood
  • US-50 is R2 Twin Bridges to Meyers.

For the very latest chain controls, click here.

CHP urges drivers to follow the rules and not cause accidents that could close roads.

Stay with CBS13 all night for the latest forecasts from Meteorologist Dave Bender.

 

