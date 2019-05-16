Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says chain controls are in effect in the Sierra.
Currently, those chain controls are:
- I-80 is R2 Nyack to Donner Lake Rd. In both directions
- SR-89 is R2 Pickett’s to US-50
- SR-88 is R2 Mtn Meadows to Kirkwood
- US-50 is R2 Twin Bridges to Meyers.
CHP urges drivers to follow the rules and not cause accidents that could close roads.
