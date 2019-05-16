Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are cleaning up after a massive tree at a Sacramento apartment complex fell during the storm Wednesday night into Thursday.
The tree fell on top of telephone pole wires, while the trunk of the tree also broke a water pipe.
Some minor flooding happened just outside the complex due to the broken pipe.
Several cars were also parked below where the tree fell.
Work crews have since gotten the tree off the lines and are working to fix the pipe. For the moment, the entire complex doesn’t have any water.