  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are cleaning up after a massive tree at a Sacramento apartment complex fell during the storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

The tree fell on top of telephone pole wires, while the trunk of the tree also broke a water pipe.

Some minor flooding happened just outside the complex due to the broken pipe.

Several cars were also parked below where the tree fell.

Work crews have since gotten the tree off the lines and are working to fix the pipe. For the moment, the entire complex doesn’t have any water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s