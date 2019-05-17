RIVERBANK (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported shooting that left a man dead Thursday night.
Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Terminal Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim at the scene. The victim later died at an area hospital.
After an investigation, deputies say they discovered the crime scene was located in the 3600 block of Castlepark Drive in Riverbank.
Officials have identified the victim as 25-year-old Marvin Saliza of Modesto. Deputies say 26-year-old Jeffery Guy was arrested and charged with homicide. He is currently being held in the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Public Safety Center.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.