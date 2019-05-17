SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Grass Valley man was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison Friday for the receipt of child pornography and attempting to use the internet to entice a child to engage in sexual activity.
The Department of Justice said 34-year-old Samuel C. Thompson used a peer-to-peer file-sharing software program to download child pron files from the internet between August 2012 and March 2013.
Thompson pleaded guilty in May 2016 to charges of receipt of child pornography.
Court documents revealed in 2016, while Thompson was on supervised pretrial release in the 2013 case, he posted an online advertisement to meet and teach a “younger lover”
When an undercover Placer County Sheriff’s detective replied to the ad, Thompson arranged to meet what he believed would be a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.
He was arrested at a park in Auburn, where he planned to carry out that encounter. Thompson was charged with attempted online enticement of a minor.