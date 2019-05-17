Filed Under:Crash, Sacramento, Sacramento News


UPDATE 5:55 p.m. — Sacramento Police say the scene has been cleared.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Sacramento.

This is at El Camino Avenue and Princeton Street.

Police say a motorcycle and a vehicle collided Friday afternoon.

The motorcycle driver reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

