OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Authorities say a freeway overcrossing in Yuba County was damaged when a backhoe being towed crashed into it Friday morning.
The incident happened on southbound Highway 70 at the Olivehurst overcrossing.
California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter division says, a little after 8:30 a.m., a commercial vehicle towing a backhoe went under the bridge. The backhoe’s arm smashed into the overcrossing – damaging the structure and separating the backhoe’s arm from the rest of the machine.
Lanes were closed on southbound Highway 70 through the morning as crews examined the damage.
All lanes have since been reopened, but Caltrans warns drivers to expect one-way traffic control at the accident area for the time being as repairs start.