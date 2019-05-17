MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have released surveillance video of a person of interest in the homicide case of a woman whose body was found in Downtown Modesto.
Modesto police say the woman has been identified as 47-year-old Christina Hill.
A business owner discovered Hill’s body between his store and a home near 18th and G streets Monday morning. He said she looked to have had a severe injury to the head; however, detectives have not commented on how Hill died.
Detectives have released surveillance video of a man they would like to talk to about the incident.
Any other witnesses who may have been in the area just before or during the incident are also being sought by detectives.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (209) 521-4636.