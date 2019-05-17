INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS13) – Tyreke Evans, who began his career with the Sacramento Kings, has been dismissed from the NBA.
The league announced on Friday that Evans had been disqualified for “violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”
Evans played for the Indiana Pacers this past season. The team released a statement on Friday saying they had been informed by the league about Evans’ dismissal, but no other details about what prompted the move has been released.
“We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support,” the Pacers wrote in a statement.
A former 4th overall pick for the Kings in 2009, Evans won the Rookie of the Year award and played four seasons with Sacramento before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. After three full seasons with the Pelicans, he was traded back to the Kings in the middle of the 2016-17 season.
The Kings didn’t sign Evans after that season, however, and he ended up with the Memphis Grizzlies the next season.
Evans, who is now 29, will be eligible to apply for reinstatement to the NBA in two years.