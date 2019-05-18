Highway 99 AccidentTraffic Snarled
ROSEMONT (CBS13) — Metro Fire battled a house fire early Saturday morning on Tywood Court.

That’s in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County.

Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home.

Four people were displaced by the blaze. They received assistance from the Red Cross.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

