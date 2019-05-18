Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police have located and arrested a murder suspect.
Detectives say they arrested 37-year-old Joseph Chapman on Friday night during a traffic stop.
Chapman was wanted in connection with the murder of Christina Hill.
Hill’s body was found in the driveway of a business on May 13.
Chapman is facing charges of murder and committing a crime while out on bail.