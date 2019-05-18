  • CBS13On Air

By Steve Large
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Up in the mountains on Saturday, snow!

On this day in the middle of May, a Sierra snow storm.

Drivers heading over the mountain, facing frigid conditions.

ALSO: Rain Dampens Weekend Plans Across Sacramento

Vong Keopadubsy brought his family to the mountains for the freezing fun.

“Snowing in May? Hahaha,” says Keopadubsy.

They weren’t alone.

UC Davis students came up to enjoy the scene and to fly fish.

After seven hours in the freezing temperatures, what did they catch?

Absolutely nothing.

One man we spotted tried riding his motorcycle over the mountain without checking the weather reports.

He pulled over when he could no longer see through his visor.

An unseasonable winter storm just ahead of Memorial Day.

