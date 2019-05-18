Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — CHP says a drunk driver caused chaos in the small town of Jamestown. That’s in Tuolumne County.
Officers say 20-year-old Addam Smith drove onto a sidewalk and sideswiped a parked car.
They say he then hit supports for a deck, causing it to fall on the Honda.
But it didn’t end there.
Officers say Smith then continued to drive on the sidewalk and slammed into awning supports at a restaurant. He then hit a Jeep before stopping his vehicle, they say.
Eyewitnesses told police he then attempted to run, but he was tackled and held until officers arrived.
He was arrested for DUI, hit and run, and several other charges.
