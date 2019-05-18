  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:fatal, police, shooting, Stockton


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton are looking for clues in a Saturday afternoon shooting.

It happened on the 200 block of East Bianchi Road just after 4:00 p.m.

ALSO: Stockton Criminal Homicides Up 30%, Year To Date

Police responded to a shooting call to find a man dead on the scene.

They are now looking for suspects. If you have any information about the homicide, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.

