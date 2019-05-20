  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Electric Scooters, JUMP Scooters


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has approved new rules for electric bikes and scooters.

Businesses like Bird and Spin have deployed scooters to cities across California and the country in recent years. Often local governments have not set up permits or regulations for the devices.

A bill passed by the Assembly on Monday would require electric bike and scooter companies to get permits from cities. It would also require them to agree to rules for parking, maintenance and safety.

READ ALSO: Sacramento Plans Crackdown On JUMP Bike And Scooter Parking

Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill’s author, says while electric bikes are a fun and eco-friendly mode of transportation. But he says they can be hazardous if they are parked or ridden improperly on sidewalks.

The Assembly passed the bill 47-12.

It now goes to the state Senate.

__

The bill is AB1286.

