Filed Under:Inderkum High School, Natomas High School, Natomas Unified School District, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An expected storm is proving costly to Natomas and Inderkum high schools.

Both schools announced over the weekend they would be shifting their graduation ceremonies to the Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento.

The graduations will be held on the same days and the same times, but concerns over the weather forecasts on Tuesday and Wednesday – coupled with the intensity of this past weekend’s spring storm – prompted the district to move the ceremonies inside.

Natomas Unified School District officials say the only local venue available on such short notice that could accommodate a ceremony the scale of a high school graduation was the Golden 1 Center.

“Plan on a few things for sure … get there early,” wrote Superintendent Chris Evans in a letter to families.

Evans thanked the Sacramento Kings for quickly mobilizing to help move the ceremonies.

The district says it will cost about $47,000 to move the graduations to the Golden 1 Center.

