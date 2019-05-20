SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An expected storm is proving costly to Natomas and Inderkum high schools.
Both schools announced over the weekend they would be shifting their graduation ceremonies to the Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento.
The graduations will be held on the same days and the same times, but concerns over the weather forecasts on Tuesday and Wednesday – coupled with the intensity of this past weekend’s spring storm – prompted the district to move the ceremonies inside.
Natomas Unified School District officials say the only local venue available on such short notice that could accommodate a ceremony the scale of a high school graduation was the Golden 1 Center.
“Plan on a few things for sure … get there early,” wrote Superintendent Chris Evans in a letter to families.
Evans thanked the Sacramento Kings for quickly mobilizing to help move the ceremonies.
The district says it will cost about $47,000 to move the graduations to the Golden 1 Center.