



— Paradise High School students took a night off from hardship over the weekend to step into the spotlight and shine.

It was prom night, and these students did not let California’s most devastating fire get in the way of a little fun. In fact, the big dance brought out some big names in Hollywood.

A Butte County mom gathered videos from celebrities to provide a send off for a night these Camp Fire survivors won’t soon forget.

That spirit, sprinkled with plenty of Hollywood humor, helped take the edge off a tumultuous six months.

“It’s come to my attention that you are in the Chico Elks Lodge, where it looks like 1987 threw up,” said Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on ‘The Office.’

This rite of passage was also met with a full day of prom preparations, thanks to hairstylists and makeup artists who donated their time and talents.

“None of us expected anything like this to happen and most of us would’ve just stayed home and did her make up so it’s really cool,” said a student.

Local contractors even created a replica of the beloved Honey Run covered bridge for the all-important photo ops.

“I think it’s really cool. It’s all about memories…at this point, they’re a little bittersweet. But they’re all we have and we’re happy to have them,” a student said.

The big dance helped restored a small sense of normalcy for a resilient group who continue to show us all what it means to be Paradise Strong.