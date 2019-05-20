  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several May rain records were shattered with this past storm.

According to the National Weather Service, Downtown Sacramento has already seen 3.28″ of rain this month. This breaks the old mark of 3.25″, which was set back in 1889. No other recorded May in Downtown Sacramento since 1889 has seen more than 3″ of rain.

On average, Downtown Sacramento only sees .76″ of precipitation in May.

Stockton, which saw a downpour that flooded streets this weekend, broke a daily record for May 19 with .90″ recorded on Sunday. The old record was .52″ set in 1961.

Dry weather is expected for Northern California for most of Monday, but forecasters say rain and mountain snow are expected to return by night through Tuesday.

 

