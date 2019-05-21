Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Amusement and water parks in this region are starting to open for the summer, with many planning to open seven days a week early in June.
Sunsplash Roseville:
- Opening Day is Saturday, May 25
- Open seven days a week starting Thursday, June 6
- Night slides open Friday, June 14
- Closing Day is Monday, September 2 (Labor Day)
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom:
- Opens seven days a week starting Friday, May 24
- Weekends-only schedule starts Saturday, August 24
- Closing Day is Sunday, January 5
Pixie Woods Amusement Park:
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through May
- Open Thursdays-Sundays June 1-July 28
- Open Saturdays and Sundays August 3-October 19
