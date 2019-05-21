COLFAX (CBS13) — Three Bay Area men were arrested last week for stealing approximately $10,000 worth of wheels and tires from a car dealer in Colfax, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw the men driving near Auburn and attempted to pull them over shortly after the alleged theft but the men failed to stop, and one of the suspects jumped or was pushed from the car near Bowman Undercrossing.
The other men reportedly continued driving away until they stopped near Lake Arthur Road and they ran away. With the help of the CHP helicopter and Auburn Police Officers, the three men were located and arrested.
The men, 37-year-old Dominique Mills, of Pittsburg, 64-year-old Larry Ward of Oakland, and 23-year-old Melvin Zachery of Bay Point were taken to the Placer County Jail. Ward and Zachery remain in custody in Placer County.