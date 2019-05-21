Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Authorities say two people are dead after a late Monday night shooting in Grass Valley.
Grass Valley police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Glenwood Road.
Officers found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
A suspect, identified as Michael Pocock, was found and arrested in a residence nearby.
Pocock is suspected of intentionally shooting both people multiple times, police say.
Detectives have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.