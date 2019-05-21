  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Authorities say two people are dead after a late Monday night shooting in Grass Valley.

Grass Valley police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Glenwood Road.

Officers found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A suspect, identified as Michael Pocock, was found and arrested in a residence nearby.

Pocock is suspected of intentionally shooting both people multiple times, police say.

Detectives have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s