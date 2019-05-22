Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One veteran proves that it’s never too late to get your high school diploma.
Benjamin Spurlock Robinson is a Vietnam War veteran. He says it has taken 21 years to get his high school diploma.
“It appears that I started from the top first and worked my way down,” Robinson said.
After the ninth grade, Robinson went to war leaving his education behind.
“I’m a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy, I’m also a graduate of the 3rd US Army NCO Academy – and now I am a graduate of high school,” Robinson said.
Robinson’s family was there to support him during the special ceremony on Tuesday.