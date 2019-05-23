  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ada, Lawsuits, Scott Johnson


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — High-profile ADA attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of lawsuits against northern California businesses, is facing three federal counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Here are some of the times CBS13 has covered Jonson, his lawsuits, and those impacted by them.

August 2012: Wheelchair-Bound Businessman Sued For Not Making His Bar & Grill Wheelchair Accessible

October 2012: Land Park’s Ford’s Hamburgers Shuts Its Doors

May 2014: Manteca Small Businesses Targeted In Series Of ADA-Compliance Lawsuits

August 2018: Jointed Cue Closes After ADA Lawsuit From Scott Johnson

Our sister station, KPIX in San Francisco, has also covered Johnson and his lawsuits.

July 2017: Longtime San Jose Deli Closing After Being Slapped With ADA Lawsuit

July 2017: Small Businesses Targeted By ADA Lawsuits

Johnson is due in court on Wednesday. You can read the full indictment here. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s