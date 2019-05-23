SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The digital team behind the Sacramento Kings are the best in the business.
That’s according to Complex Sports.
The sports site ranks NBA Twitter accounts each year. For this season, Complex ranks the Sacramento Kings #1.
Complex says this about the Kings Twitter account: “If NBA Twitter is all about being timely and self-aware, putting out fire content, and listening to the fan base, then Sacramento is, well, king. For a team that’s been hovering around mediocre for the last several seasons, their Twitter game has been without peer. There isn’t a single social media trend they aren’t on top of. From Snapchat filters to Paul Pierce slander, they just get it. Now that they have one of the younger and more exciting teams in the league to watch and root for, let’s see if our new Twitter champs can hold on to this title as their team continues to rise.”