Filed Under:hail, Redding, Storm


REDDING (CBS13) — Several viewers have reached out to CBS13 this evening, sharing videos and photos of hail that fell Friday evening near Redding.

 

We also received photos of hail from Lake Shasta.

ALSO: Cal Fire: Don’t Let The Cool Weather Fool You, Fire Danger Persists

Parts of Shasta County were under a tornado warning for a brief time Friday evening.

Just east of Redding. Courtesy Bryan Quick.

For the latest weather forecasts, visits cbs13.com/weather.

