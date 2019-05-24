Comments
REDDING (CBS13) — Several viewers have reached out to CBS13 this evening, sharing videos and photos of hail that fell Friday evening near Redding.
We also received photos of hail from Lake Shasta.
Parts of Shasta County were under a tornado warning for a brief time Friday evening.
