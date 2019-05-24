SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Special discounts are available for veterans and service members during Military Appreciation Month.
With the Memorial Day weekend now upon us, here’s a list of places with locations in Northern California offering deals:
Applebee’s – 15 percent off meals in May.
California’s Great America – Active or retired military members get free admission Memorial Day weekend.
Hooters – Veterans and active-duty personnel can get a complimentary meal on May 27, Memorial Day.
Home Depot – All vets get Home Depot’s 10 percent military discount on May 27.
Logan’s roadhouse – Vets and active-duty personnel get a free meal on May 27 between 3-6 p.m.
McCormick & Schmick’s – Free entrée from the 9 Real Size Entrees for $9.99 menu for vets and active-duty personnel on May 27.
Outback Steakhouse – Military members get a 20 percent Heroes Discount May 23-27.
Twin Peaks – Vets and military eat free from a select menu on May 27.