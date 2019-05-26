Comments
LIVE OAK (CBS13) — Deputies in Sutter County are releasing new details about a deadly shooting in a Live Oak orchard.
Jesus Perez, who was booked on unrelated charges to the homicide case.
They say the man who found shot in the head on Saturday was Paramjit Singh Randhwa of Yuba City.
Deputies say Jesus Perez of Gridley is behind bars, on unrelated charges.
Perez was arrested a short time after police arrived on the scene. He reportedly tried to run from officers, and when he was finally arrested deputies found a shotgun in his car.
Sutter County Detectives are seeking any information on this investigation. Anyone with information can call the detective line at (530) 822-2210.