SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Clouds and rain have been moving across the region on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the best chance of rain this evening is mainly in the southern Sac Valley, into the San Joaquin Valley, and higher elevations.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: Snow Returns Sunday Morning

