



— Talk of a bar boycott circulated Tuesday after the Midtown bar booked a band during Sacramento Pride that some say is offensive to the LGBTQ community.

The singers known for a blend of country and rap music are on their “Crazy White Boy” tour and are booked at Goldfield Trading Post during Sacramento Pride. The musicians are generating a lot of controversy with their lyrics.

Organizers expect 22,000 people to attend the Sacramento Pride March and Festival on Capitol Mall in June. The festival is a celebration of the city’s diversity and tolerance.

“You see people of all walks of life, its a really inclusive area and event to go to,” said Fernando Vera, who attends Sac Pride.

Now one performance during the weekend is being criticized for its reported intolerance toward the LGBTQ community. The controversy surrounds the musicians Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones, who are being criticized for use of homophobic lyrics and making offensive social media comments.

The artists are scheduled to play two shows the same weekend as the pride festival, June 8-9, at Goldfield Trading Post, which is just a few blocks away from Sacramento’s Lavender District.

Carly DuHain lead singer of the band “Drop Dead Red” and is performing at Pride this year.

“It’s a slap in the face,” DuHain said. “We are in shock that they would go this route and book somebody like this.”

A Goldfield spokesperson said the bar has no comment on the controversy.

Now some are calling for a boycott of the establishment.

“It’s their business, they can do what they want, but I personally won’t be going back,” said Ivan Mendoza.

DuHain said she supports the boycott.

“I would love to see Goldfield come out and do something to change this,” DuHain said.

Others CBS13 spoke to say Goldfield should have the freedom to book controversial bands.

“If their opinion isn’t personally affecting you and your life, then I don’t think you should boycott somebody for that,” said Goldfield customer Nathan Dennis.

Those planning on attending the Pride festival say they’ll still have a good time.

“To have that same event going on at the same time if anything, I think it might make the outpouring of love at Pride even stronger,” Vera said.

CBS13 reached out to the musicians Tuesday for comment through email and social media, but have not heard back.

Sac Pride organizers released a statement about the rappers Tuesday.

“As Sacramento is preparing to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and celebrate SacPride the beautiful intersection of people striving for equity of all people, a different group is lifting divisive and hateful voices just blocks away from Lavender Heights on the very same weekend.

Goldfields Trading Post has booked the openly racist and homophobic rappers Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones to perform on June 7th and 8th, overlapping Pride celebrations, to apparently a sold-out crowd.

It is disheartening to know that local establishments would like to profit and support the content that this musical duo spew in their racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and xenophobic lyrics at all, let alone during the SacPride weekend celebration.

Some in our community are concerned about attendees of this show at Goldfields possibly risking the safety of Pride parties nearby in the Lavender Heights district and as well as the official SacPride festivities. We also understand and support those in the community that have voiced interested in protesting the event.

With safety as a number one priority, the Sacramento Pride and Sacramento LGBT Community Center staff and volunteers are updating their safety plan to anticipate and deescalate any situations that may spill over into the actual SacPride festivities.

While folks have every right to create and support any music they want, we rest a little bit easier knowing that more than 22,000 people are choosing to uplift and support local, queer, inclusive and supportive artists at Capitol Mall over the minority of folks who are attending the Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones shows.

Folks looking to vote with their dollars can turn to organizations such as The Snug, who is creating a Pride cocktail for June 7-8 where the proceeds benefit the Sacramento LGBT Center. “