SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E wants to raise its rates and the California Public Utility Commission will hold public forums to give customers a chance to give their input.
PG&E submitted the rate increase in December, asking CPUC for permission to raise rates by about $10.57 a month in 2020. Overall, the utility wants to increase its gas, electric distribution, and electric generation revenues by more than a billion dollars in 2020, another $454 million in 2021, and $486 million in 2022.
PG&E says it needs to raise rates as a precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk, along with hardening its infrastructure and increasing its vegetation management.
Per the CPUC, before approving a rate increase, it “closely scrutinizes the activities of the utility company to ensure it receives the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service to customers and to allow the company to maintain and replace its aging infrastructure, but at a reasonable cost to its ratepayers.”
Each forum will start with an overview of PG&E’s rate request before public comment begins.
|July 9, 2019, 1 p.m.
|CPUC Auditorium
505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102
· Webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc
· Listen-only phone line: 1-877-937-0554, passcode 7031793
|July 17, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|State of California Building Auditorium
31 E. Channel St. Stockton, CA 95202
|July 18, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Butte County Association of Government Chambers
326 Huss Ln., Suite 100, Chico, CA 95928
|July 24, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Elihu M. Harris State Office Building Auditorium
1515 Clay St. Oakland, CA 94612
|July 25, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Alfred E. Alquist State Office Building Auditorium
100 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113
|July 26, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|County Government Center, County Board of Supervisors’ Chamber
1055 Monterey St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93408
|July 31, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chamber
100 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95404
· Webcast: www.youtube.com/user/CityofSantaRosa or https://www.facebook.com/cityofsantarosa
· Listen-only phone line: 1-877-937-0554, passcode 7031793
· Santa Rosa residents will also be able to view the broadcast through the television on the Government Channels (Comcast 28 or AT&T 72)
|August 13, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Public Services Building, 1st floor Conference Room
2700 M St. Bakersfield, CA 93301
|August 14, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m.
|Fresno City Council Chambers
2600 Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93721
The CPUC says no official action will be taken on the increase at the public forums, but public comments will help the CPUC reach an informed decision.