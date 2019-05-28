SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three Sacramento restaurants have won the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand award for affordable restaurants.
The Michelin Guide will be coming out with its first ever edition that covers all of California in June. Restaurants all over the world covet the star rating the guide gives to exceptional eateries.
Ahead of that, the guide announced on Tuesday its list of Bib Gourmand restaurants. The eateries who earned an award in this category had to serve two courses and a glass of wine, or dessert, for $40 or less.
The Sacramento spots to earn the Bib Gourmand award were Canon, Frank Fat’s and Mother.
Canon, located at 1719 34th Street, focuses on shareable plates with a New American menu
Frank Fat’s, located at 806 L Street, serves elevated Chinese food.
Mother, located at 1023 K Street, is a vegetarian spot that also has vegan options.
In total, 151 restaurants earned the Bib Gourmand award across California.
The first-ever Michelin Guide for California is set to be unveiled on June 3.