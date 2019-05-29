  • CBS13On Air

OROVILLE

OROVILLE (AP) – Authorities in Northern California say deputies doing a welfare check on a woman found her and two other people dead inside her home.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the bodies Tuesday night in Oroville after receiving a call from the woman’s brother who said he hadn’t seen her in more than a week.

The man told authorities there was a smell coming from the sister’s home.

The office says that as deputies headed to the home, the man called back and told dispatch he had opened a window and could see his sister on the floor.

Officials say they are investigating the deaths as “suspicious.”

Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the deaths or the victims’ identities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

