Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Urijah Faber is coming out of retirement for a bout when UFC comes to Sacramento in July.
“The California Kid” and will be taking on Ricky Simon in the July 13 UFC Fight Night match set to happen at the Golden 1 Center.
It will be Faber’s first fight since December 2016. After winning a match against Brad Pickett, Faber retired and was subsequently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He racked up 34-10 mixed martial arts record in his professional career, which began in 2003.
Faber, who is now 40-years-old, is a Northern California native and graduate of Lincoln High School and UC Davis.
Simon, 26, has a 15-1 professional MMA record – and has won all three of his UFC bouts.