SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A dog is safe after it became stuck in a drainage pipe in Sacramento.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Commerce Circle. The dog, a 10-year-old blind husky, was hoisted out by a technical rescue group using a tripod system around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Animal control officers were alerted to the trapped dog after someone reported hearing a whimpering sound coming from the pipe.
The dog had been missing for two days, according to its owner, who had been frantically looking for the dog.