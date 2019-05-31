  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dog, Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A dog is safe after it became stuck in a drainage pipe in Sacramento.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Commerce Circle. The dog, a 10-year-old blind husky, was hoisted out by a technical rescue group using a tripod system around 8:30 a.m.  Friday.

Animal control officers were alerted to the trapped dog after someone reported hearing a whimpering sound coming from the pipe.

The dog had been missing for two days, according to its owner, who had been frantically looking for the dog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s