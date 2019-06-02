  • CBS13On Air

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and wounded when he confronted an off-duty sheriff’s deputy and his family in a Southern California mall parking lot and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback says the would-be robber was arrested late Saturday after he showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper says nobody else was hurt during the attempted robbery outside the Galleria at Tyler in Riverside.

Officials didn’t identify the off-duty deputy or say which agency he works for.

